BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730,733 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $73,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in City Office REIT by 14.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.