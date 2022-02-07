BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,622 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 858,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of National Presto Industries worth $70,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.84.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

