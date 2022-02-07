BlackRock Inc. Sells 180,963 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $67,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 167.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.