BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,177 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296,743 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BHP Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.64.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

