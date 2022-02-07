BlackRock Inc. Has $75.08 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of nLIGHT worth $75,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Amundi acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in nLIGHT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock worth $618,550. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $841.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

