BlackRock Inc. Has $68.49 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $68,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 122.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.87 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.