BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of TriState Capital worth $72,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

