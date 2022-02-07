BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $7,760,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 56.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $7.37 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

