BitCore Price Up 0% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $193,442.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.87 or 0.07160900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00297058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00770630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012475 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00413211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00234897 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

