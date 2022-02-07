BitBall Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $116,548.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.05 or 0.99487414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00456899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

