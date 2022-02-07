Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Tops $417.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $417.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002658 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

