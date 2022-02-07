Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $304.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.