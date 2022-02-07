Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $304.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.81.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.