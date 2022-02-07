Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

BIO stock opened at $626.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

