Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Cut by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises 13.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock valued at $125,801,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BILL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.28. 59,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,662. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

