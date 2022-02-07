Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493 ($6.63).

ATYM stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of £594.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 435.46 ($5.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.10.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,750.74).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

