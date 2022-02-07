Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.