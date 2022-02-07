Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

