Barclays Raises Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target to GBX 195

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday.

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 156.64 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.14 ($2.19).

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

