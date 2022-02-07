Barclays PLC Raises Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

