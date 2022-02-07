Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of NOW by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NOW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $985.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.