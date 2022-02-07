Barclays PLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SRDX opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.