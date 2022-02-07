Barclays PLC Buys 20,432 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.12. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

