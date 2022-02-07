Barclays PLC Acquires 10,115 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

BOOM opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

