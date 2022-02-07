Barclays Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $162.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

ETN opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06. Eaton has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

