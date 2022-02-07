Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €145.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €178.98 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €168.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.06. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.