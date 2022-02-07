Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.00 ($4.49) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.79).

CEC1 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €7.65 ($8.60). 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.58 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of €7.80 ($8.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

