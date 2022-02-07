Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 10.8%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA)’s share price was up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 101,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 91,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$130.73 million and a P/E ratio of -19.73.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

