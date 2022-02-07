Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
