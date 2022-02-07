Bank of America Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $165.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

