Bank of America Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $333.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $410.00 to $333.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

