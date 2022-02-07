Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 171,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

