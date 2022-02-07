Baader Bank Upgrades Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.80.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Sika has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

