AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 85,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

