AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $47.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE AZEK opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at $1,292,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

