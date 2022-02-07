AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 180.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 966,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 77.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXS stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

