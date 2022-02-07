Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,952 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,617 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $324,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $514.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.