Axa S.A. Purchases 69,910 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,615,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.04. 87,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $643.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

