Axa S.A. Has $106.55 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $106,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $448.31. 1,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

