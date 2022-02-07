Axa S.A. Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 473,749 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $112,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $4.08 on Monday, reaching $61.50. 277,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,975. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.