Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $240,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

