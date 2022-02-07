AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 9,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,750. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.