Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

