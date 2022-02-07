Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.