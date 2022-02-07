Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.63 ($90.59).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €1.04 ($1.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €93.12 ($104.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.26. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($69.89) and a 12-month high of €102.60 ($115.28). The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.