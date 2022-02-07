Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.63 ($90.59).
Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €1.04 ($1.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €93.12 ($104.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.26. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €62.20 ($69.89) and a 12-month high of €102.60 ($115.28). The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
