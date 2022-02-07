Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $320.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.