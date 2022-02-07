Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s Largest Position

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can reduced its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,962,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969,911 shares during the period. Atlas makes up about 48.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned 0.37% of Atlas worth $1,381,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

