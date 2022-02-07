Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post $47.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.61 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,380 shares of company stock worth $404,396. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

