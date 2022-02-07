Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,683 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $40.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 37,763 shares valued at $1,057,972. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

