Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,683 shares.The stock last traded at $43.21 and had previously closed at $40.95.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.74.
In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and have sold 37,763 shares valued at $1,057,972. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Capital Group (AC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.