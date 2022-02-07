Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $106.27 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $106.12 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67.

