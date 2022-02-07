Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $274.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.64.

