Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 926.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

